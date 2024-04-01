KUALA LUMPUR, April 1 — The Dewan Negara has today passed two Bills under the Ministry of Finance, namely the Supplementary Supply Bill (2023) 2024 and the Supply Bill (Reallocation of Expenditure Allocation) 2024.

The two bills were approved by a majority voice of approval after being presented by Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan and discussed by 14 members of the Dewan Negara.

When presenting the Supplementary Supply Bill (2023) 2024, Amir Hamzah said the estimated first supplementary operating expenses for 2023 amounted to RM23,479,669,350 for supplemental expenses for services in 2023.

“An amount of RM3,692,563,850 is for the surplus transfer from the 2023 Consolidated Revenue Account to the Development Fund, RM778,632,450 to cover unallocated expenses for 2023.

“A total of RM19,008,473,050 is direct supplemental allocation to ministries and departments that have been given permission to spend more than the allocation in 2023,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Supply Bill (Reallocation of Expenditure Allocation) 2024 aims to make provisions for reallocation from the Consolidated Fund amounting to RM648,537,400 for the services and purposes stated in the schedule to this Bill for 2024.

According to Amir Hamzah, the allocation request follows the reorganisation of the ministry’s functions in line with the Cabinet reshuffle on Dec 12, 2023 to streamline the organisation and functions of the ministry, in a move to provide the best service to the people and the country in line with the concept of Madani Malaysia,” he said.

The Supplementary Supply Bill (2023) 2024 was approved on March 20, while the Supply Bill (Reallocation of Expenditure Allocation) 2024 was approved on March 26 in the Dewan Rakyat. — Bernama