CYBERJAYA, March 27 — The government is always careful in every decision related to the proposed reforms of the national taxation system so that the impact of its implementation does not burden the people, said Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan.

He said the government always tries to balance the impact of implementation by providing social networks for the people.

“Increasing the national income through taxation reforms, targeted subsidies and increasing investments, can achieve the goal of expanding the country’s revenue sources and empowering the delivery of services to the people.

“For 2024, the government has allocated RM10 billion for the nine million recipients of the Rahmah Cash Donation while for the Rahmah Basic Donation, RM700 million has been channelled to 700,000 recipients,” he said in conjunction with the 2024 Mahabbah Ramadan Donation Presentation Ceremony and Iftar Programme.

The programme was organised by the Inland Revenue Board of Malaysia (LHDNM), and was also attended by LHDNM chief executive officer Datuk Dr Abu Tariq Jamaluddin and Treasury secretary-general and LHDNM board chairman Datuk Johan Mahmood Merican.

Today’s programme also welcomes special guests, namely orphans and asnaf from Selangor and Kuala Lumpur.

Amir Hamzah said the government is always sensitive to the needs of every community and strives to provide basic facilities such as roads, schools, housing, electricity and water supply, job opportunities and a good social network.

He also emphasised that within the framework of a sustainable economy, no group is left out and the government always provides assistance and support holistically or comprehensively to the community in need.

“National income such as tax revenue collected through the LHDN will be utilised by the government in various forms of benefits, facilities and assistance to the needy in order to ensure the well-being of the people of this country.

“The Madani Economy framework also emphasises aspects of good governance in order that the government can improve the delivery of services to the people,” he said.

Amir Hamzah also called on revenue collectors to perform their duties efficiently, professionally, with high trust and integrity so that the impact is felt at the organisational level and by all Malaysians. — Bernama