KUCHING, March 31 — Sarawak Minister of Utilities and Telecommunications Datuk Seri Julaihi Narawi, amid concerns expressed on social media, today assured users of that state-owned digital platform payment S Pay Global that their data is safe and secure.

He said SPG operates within a highly regulated environment and undergoes regular audits to ensure compliance with security and data protection measures mandated by relevant authorities.

“With stringent measures and an unwavering commitment to transparency, users can trust that their data is safe and secure,” he said in a statement.

“We encourage everyone to continue utilising S Pay Global with confidence, knowing that their data is protected and without worry of compromise,” he said.

Advertisement

He said S Pay Global is a Sarawak-based payment solution owned by SiliconNet Technologies Sdn Bhd (SNT), a subsidiary of Sarawak Information Systems Sdn Bhd (SAINS), which is wholly owned by the Sarawak government.

He said it is a digital payment platform that provides convenient and secure cashless payment solutions to users across Sarawak.

Julaihi said it is essential to clarify that all infrastructure and data related to S Pay Global are hosted locally within the State Data Centre.

Advertisement

He said it is operated and maintained by a local in-house development team in collaboration with trusted technology partners, adding that the user data is securely stored within the state and not shared with any outside technology partners.

“Despite working with the technology partners, there is no disclosure of user data during the collaboration,” he said.

He explained that SNT’s collaboration with UnionPay focuses solely on integrating their cross-border payment services, with no involvement in sharing user data.

The same goes with Jiguang JPush SDK where it is utilised solely for app push notification services.

Recently, several users posted on social media platforms expressing their concerns that their data registered with S Pay Global may be compromised due to its collaboration with UnionPay and Jiguang JPush SDK of China.