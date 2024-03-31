LAGOS, March 31 — Nigerian swimmer Akinrodoye Samuel has tried to raise awareness on mental health in Africa’s most populous nation, swimming nearly 12km, the length of the longest bridge in Lagos where many people have jumped to their deaths.

Samuel, a swimming coach, said he was moved by the death of a friend to speak up on how depression can ruin lives.

A 2021 Unicef report showed one in six Nigerians aged between 15 and 24 were depressed, anxious or had other mental health issues.

Akinrodoye Samuel jumps into the water, to start his ambitious endeavor to swim the 11.8 km stretch of the Third Mainland Bridge, advocating for the theme 'Swim Against Suicide And Depression' in Lagos, Nigeria, March 30, 2024. — Reuters pic

Medical professionals say the stigma associated with mental health in Nigeria’s culturally conservative society makes it difficult for people to open up.

“We are doing this too so people don’t just think that suicide is the next option,” Samuel told Reuters after finishing the swim in the Lagos Lagoon yesterday. — Reuters

* If you are lonely, distressed, or having negative thoughts, Befrienders offers free and confidential support 24 hours a day. A full list of Befrienders contact numbers and state operating hours is available here: www.befrienders.org.my/centre-in-malaysia. There are also free hotlines for young people. Talian Kasih at 15999 (24/7); and Talian BuddyBear at 1800-18-2327(BEAR)(daily 12pm-12am).





