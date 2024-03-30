KUALA LUMPUR, March 30 — The police have confirmed a mistaken identity of a victim who died in a bus accident at KM51.3 of the Kuala Lumpur-Karak Highway yesterday.

Bentong District Police chief Supt Zaiham Mohd Kahar said based on information and further investigation, it was determined that the deceased woman was Lim Hwee Fong, not the individual initially identified from the identification card found in the bus, as previously reported.

He said upon examining the identification card recovered from the bus yesterday (March 29), they discovered it belonged to someone else who had previously reported its loss in Kuantan in July 2023.

“Family members of the deceased victim learned of the accident through a video on social media and promptly contacted the hospital to inquire about the incident and the condition of those involved.

“They then went to Bentong Hospital for confirmation and identification,” he said in a statement today.

Another victim who died is a foreign man known as Htay Min Aung, 28.

Meanwhile, Zaiham noted the bus driver had 15 prior traffic summonses, six for speeding and accidents, and three for other offences.

“A check on the bus registration number found seven speeding summonses and one accident summons.

The police will await the toxicology results of the bus driver’s blood sample, sent to the Chemistry Department on Monday and conduct a Puspakom inspection on the bus on April 2 (Tuesday),” he said.

Yesterday, Bernama reported that a foreign man and a local woman died while 13 others were injured after a tour bus carrying 20 passengers, including the driver, skidded while traveling from Terminal Bersepadu Selatan (TBS) Kuala Lumpur to Kuantan. — Bernama