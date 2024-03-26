KUALA LUMPUR, March 26 — Malaysian activist Anne Ooi, who was more familiarly known as “Aunty Bersih”, died today.

The Coalition for Clean and Fair Elections (Bersih) announced the passing of the 78-year-old retired teacher.

“We are saddened to share that Anne Ooi, dearly known by many Malaysians as Aunty Bersih, has passed away.

“A former English teacher, she walked for Malaysian democracy on July 2, 2009 and encountered tear gas and water cannons.

“The iconic image of Aunty Bersih dressed in a bright yellow T-shirt and holding white chrysanthemums, drenched with chemical-laced water outside the Tung Shin Hospital, became the defining image of Bersih 2 rally.

“She represented thousands, if not millions, of ordinary Malaysian citizens who care about our nation enough to speak up and do something when things are not right,” read the announcement that was posted on Bersih’s official Facebook today.

No other details were shared as to the cause of her death.

The coalition also expressed its deepest condolences to Ooi’s family.

“She is an icon who will not be forgotten. Rest in peace, Aunty Bersih,” it said.

Ooi, a Penangite, got involved in Malaysian activism, especially Bersih rallies, after moving to Kuala Lumpur in 2004 and cultivated an interest in the the country’s dramatic art scene.

But it was Ooi’s participation in the Bersih 2.0 rally in 2011, where she joined tens of thousands of fellow Malaysians in the city centre, that cemented her place in the public consciousness.

Over the years, Ooi became a familiar sight at most major rallies.

She was also found guilty under Section 143 of the Penal Code for illegal assembly in the Black 505 demonstration against the 13th general election (GE13) results in 2016.