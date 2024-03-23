KUANTAN, March 23 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim wants Muslims in the country not to treat Ramadan as any other month but as a special month for them to increase their acts of worship.

He said the Quran was revealed in Ramadan as guidance for humanity, adding that Muslims should understand, appreciate, and practice the teachings of the Holy Book in their daily lives.

“Meaning (during Ramadan) we must work more, our morals should be better, and we must ensure that our values are enhanced to increase our taqwa (piety).

“So, I hope that Ramadan will provide an opportunity for Muslims to set a good example, not shout at and be angry with people, punish, slander or insult others,” he said at the state-level Madani breaking of fast event here today.

Held at Tengku Ampuan Afzan Mosque in Indera Mahkota, the event was also attended by Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail and Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail.

He said a good Muslim has high morals, does not cheat, and does not engage in bribery or stealing.

“Ramadan provides us with tests, (so we must) ensure that we maintain our wisdom and morals, defend our values and integrity.

“If you’re in business, conduct it ethically. Don’t seek excessive profits and oppress those below you. If you’re in administration, be trustworthy. If you are leaders, lead with honour,” he said.

On his brief visit to the state, Anwar said Pahang maintains a good relationship with the federal government.

“As soon as I arrived, I sought an audience with the Sultan of Pahang (Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah). I came to show respect and gratitude to His Highness (for the excellent relationship forged) throughout his five-year rule as the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

“(Besides that, I received briefings from) Menteri Besar and the Pahang government on the progress of projects and areas that need improvement, which the federal government should pay attention to,” he added.

Meanwhile, Wan Rosdy, in his speech, noted that various vital matters related to state development were discussed during the briefing.

“Many things were approved and considered...(the construction of) two, three mosques were approved by the prime minister,” he said.

After breaking fast, Anwar performed Maghrib prayers with the congregants, led by the imam of the Tengku Ampuan Afzan Mosque, Mohd Hafidz Mohamad Suhaile, before departing for Kuala Lumpur. — Bernama