NEW DELHI, March 21 — Malaysia and the Maldives are looking at growing cooperation in the medical sector and key economic areas.

Malaysia’s High Commissioner to the Maldives, Badli Hisham Adam, called on Maldivian Health Minister Abdulla Khaleel and discussed topics such as medical training and extending the Maldivian social health insurance scheme Aasandha to cover hospital treatment for Maldivian citizens in Malaysia.

“This meeting marks a significant step towards bolstering our healthcare collaboration and improving the well-being of our communities,” said Badli who is resident in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

The Malaysian High Commission in Colombo said in a social media post on Thursday Badli Hisham also held a meeting with Aasandha Company Limited managing director Aminath Zeeniya.

The high commissioner’s engagements in the Maldives this week include hosting an iftar reception in honour of the cabinet ministers, and a meeting with Foreign Minister Moosa Zameer.

Badli Hisham also called on Minister of Economic Development and Trade Mohamed Saeed.

“The discussion was fruitful, covering pivotal areas such as the Malaysian Halal Ecosystem, a commitment to sustainable products, and strategies to boost trade and investment between Malaysia and the Maldives,” the Malaysian High Commission said.

Badli Hisham and Mariyam Vishama Ahmed, minister of state at the Ministry of Agriculture and Animal Welfare, discussed sharing best practices in agriculture, with an emphasis on coconut plant cultivation. — Bernama