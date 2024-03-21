IPOH, March 21 — The West Coast Expressway (WCE) is committed to ensuring the environmental ecosystem along the highway is preserved while always prioritising user safety.

Syed Mohammed Idid, the West Coast Expressway (WCE) general manager of strategic communications and stakeholder engagement, said the safety features were also in accordance with the specifications stipulated by the Malaysian Highway Authority.

He said the WCE had carried out various efforts, including the construction of two wildlife crossings at KM249.7 and KM248.3 of the Section 11 alignment to protect the habitat and sustainability of wildlife.

Advertisement

“To ensure the safety of highway users and the local ecosystem is always secure, the WCE will strengthen its collaboration with the Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) to implement various proactive measures.

“The cooperation involves continuous monitoring and supervision to ensure incidents involving wild animals along the expressway do not recur,” he said when contacted today.

As such, Syed advised WCE users to always be aware of their surroundings, be alert while driving and adhere to the speed limit for their own safety.

Advertisement

Earlier, a 21-second video clip went viral on social media showing an individual finding the carcass of a clouded leopard that was bloated and rotting beside the steel divider at KM253.3 of the WCE, Section 11 near Bruas. It was believed to have been hit by a vehicle.

Perak Perhilitan director Yusoff Shariff, when contacted, said the carcass of the animal was retrieved yesterday evening following a complaint from WCE auxiliary police. — Bernama