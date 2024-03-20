KUCHING, March 20 — Human rights activist Peter John Jaban today warned that Malaysia is at risk of sliding into a divided country along the racial and religious lines.

He said issues such as the decision to gazette bak kut teh as a national heritage dish of Malaysia and issues surrounding vernacular schools have become major topics that are being widely debated along religious and racial lines.

“The situation has become worse when political parties such as Umno Youth and PAS are involved,” Jaban, who is the Global Humans Rights Federation of Malaysia (GHRFM) deputy president, said in a statement in conjunction with tomorrow’s International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination.

He said racial and religious intolerance has continued to rear its ugly head in Malaysia, with recent sensitive issues further exacerbating tensions and divisions within the society.

“These acts not only showcase the ignorance and insensitivity of certain individuals, but also highlight the need for greater understanding and respect for diversity in the country,” he said.

Jaban said Global Human Rights Federation (GHRF) wishes to register its greatest disappointment towards the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) and the Ministry of Unity over their ignorance and lackadaisical attitude against racism, fanaticism and extremism in Malaysia.

He said Malaysia, once known for its diverse culture and vibrant economy, is now facing a crisis of identity and economic decline due to the misuse of religion as a political tool.

“Using religion as a political tool to gain power and control is not only unethical but also detrimental to the progress and development of a nation.

‘Malaysia is at risk of becoming a failed state if it continues down this path of religious intolerance and extremism,” he said.

He said many Malaysians are deeply concerned over the level of racial and religious intolerance which is morphing into a threat to national unity.