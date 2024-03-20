KUALA LUMPUR, March 20 ― The government has a “window of opportunity” to carry out structural reforms that may be painful now but would yield net positive effects in the long term, Bank Negara Malaysia Governor Datuk Abdul Rasheed Ghafour said today.

There has been anticipation that the ruling coalition would roll back subsidies as part of a spending cut drive.

“The positive growth trajectory and moderate inflation this year presents a window of opportunity for implementation of structural reforms,” he said at a press briefing here.

“However, as these reforms would entail short-term costs, they must be strategically sequenced and supplemented by targeted assistance to minimise the burden on households and businesses.”

