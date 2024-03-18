KUALA LUMPUR, March 18 — The Universities and University Colleges (Amendment) Bill 2023 was passed in Parliament today despite concerns from some lawmakers.

While the latest amendments seek to empower student bodies in local institutions of higher learning, several lawmakers such as DAP’s Gopeng MP Tan Kar Hing said the law still treated students as immature and incapable of handling their own affairs.

“If we look at the amended sections — 15a, 16b and 48 — the main powers, or absolute power, for example collection of funds, organising events, appointment of disciplinary committee or period of the Students’ Representative Council, in the amendments, the University Council was mentioned.

“This meant that, these aspects — collection of funds, organising events, appointment of disciplinary committee — still do not see student representation in the Board.

“I would like to ask, who is the board made of? We know that the board does not have student representation and majority are of academics. I’m not denying that is it important to have academics in forming the board, but I believe there is a need to have student involvement to determine any policies or guidelines that are related to student welfare,” Tan told the Parliament in his debate on the Bill.

While Tan expressed gratitude for the amendments, he said reforms should still continue towards the repeal of the UUCA.

Among others, the amendments authorise student bodies to perform regulated fundraising and participate in regulating disciplinary offences via a student disciplinary committee that must include three senior university officials.

Earlier during debate, Bersatu’s Perlis MP Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim questioned why the UUCA was being repealed when Pakatan Harapan (PH), which is part of the national unity government, previously promised its repeal.

He also complained about the limited time given to each MP to debate the Bill.

“By right we don’t need to talk about UUCA any more, because I support the Pakatan Harapan (PH) manifesto which said that it would abolish UUCA if they win (the general election),” he said.

When tabling the amendment, Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Zambry Abdul Kadir said it was aimed at empowering students to cultivate student movements in the country.

Responding to MPs concerns on the amendments tabled, Zambry said the amendments were not unilaterally made by the government but had gone through multiple engagement sessions since 2021 with student groups.

In December 2018, Parliament had passed amendments to UUCA that removed the restriction on students participating in political activities on campus.