KUCHING, March 17 — Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin and party representatives have requested that discussions regarding allocation issues be postponed to next week, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

He said discussions involving allocations for opposition members of Parliament should have been held last Tuesday.

“All party representatives, namely Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan (PAS), Datuk Hamzah, and Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee (Bersatu) requested a postponement because Takiyyudin had important matters in Kota Baru.

“So maybe next week, the date is not set yet because we are waiting for them to confirm,” he told reporters after distributing ‘bubur lambuk’ (rice porridge) to the public at Surau Al-Hidayah, Petra Jaya here today.

According to him, the discussion will also detail the opposition’s requests to the government, including any form of cooperation that can be established between both parties.

“After that, I will present it to the government for discussion, and only then will negotiations take place,” he said.

Meanwhile, Fadillah denied claims by Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, who said that his constituency had not received any allocations.

“The allocation to him as an MP is not yet available, but there are allocations for the parliamentary constituency. He (Syed Saddiq) has only met me twice...(however) I want to discuss with the opposition leader (Hamzah) first,” he said.

In a written reply in Parliament recently, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Dr Zaliha Mustafa said over RM300 million was channelled to the Muar constituency through various projects. — Bernama