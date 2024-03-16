KUALA NERUS, March 16 — The Terengganu police contingent has established a task force to prevent break-ins and stealing mosque funds statewide, throughout the Ramadan month.

State police chief Datuk Mazli Mazlan said that the effort was made through collaboration with the Department of National Unity and Integration (JPNIN) and the Malaysian Crime Prevention Foundation (MCPF).

He said that the reactivation of the voluntary patrol scheme (SRS) and the neighbourhood watch area (KRT) will help the police patrol to curb crime, as well as guarantee the safety of residents.

“Thus far, three cases of theft of mosque funds have been reported in Terengganu, namely in the districts of Kuala Nerus, Kuala Terengganu and Marang. The total loss has not yet been ascertained, and some of the suspects have been arrested.

“The perpetrators are targeting mosques which receive a large amount of donations during the month of Ramadan,” he said when met by reporters after officiating the state-level Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) Patrol and SRS programmes here, last night.

He added that the special team will conduct patrols, mainly at night, while during the day patrols will be carried out through the 1 Mosque 1 Policeman programme.

Meanwhile, Mazli said that police allowed the sale of 42 types of firecrackers in the state thus far, and have approved or rejected several applications from traders.

He said that the monitoring of traders who sell firecrackers and fireworks without a permit in the Ramadan bazaars is also carried out by police, together with enforcement officers from the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN). — Bernama