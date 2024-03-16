TANAH MERAH, March 16 — The Madani government has allocated RM153.2 million for development in the Southern Region of Kelantan under the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP).

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said for 2024 alone, the government through the Southern Kelantan Development Authority (Kesedar) had approved an allocation of RM36.47 million for 27 development programmes and projects.

He said for the people of Tanah Merah, the Ministry of Rural and Regional Development (KKDW) through KESEDAR, had allocated RM7.2 million in 2024 for various development projects including public facilities and communication infrastructure, benefiting more than 10,000 residents.

“In addition, among the other major projects of the ministry that will be implemented in Tanah Merah is the project to upgrade the road to Kampung Kusial which will cost RM42.5 million,” said Ahmad Zahid, who is also Rural and Regional Development Minister.

He said this during the Santunan Kasih Ramadan programme at the Mukim Batang Merbau Mosque, here, today, which was also attended by Kesedar chairman Datuk Zawawi Othman.

According to Ahmad Zahid, the completion of the Kampung Kusial road project in 2026 would also resolve the issue of the connectivity to the village being cut off during the floods.

He said that in the government’s efforts to improve the well-being of the people, Tanah Merah residents would also benefit from the Hardcore Poor Housing Programme (PPRT).

He said from 2021 to 2023, KKDW through Kesedar had built 35 units of PPRT houses for RM2.3 million and repaired 141 units at RM1.5 million for the people of Tanah Merah.

“God willing, the government will continue to drive more development programmes that can improve the well-being of the people in the Tanah Merah area and Southern Kelantan in general,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Zahid said he had received several applications and reports with photos from several mosques and madrasahs in the state requesting for repairs and renovations.

“Out of concern and to ensure a more comfortable prayer area, I will examine and consider each application.

“God willing, if there is no problem to approve it, I will instruct for the aid to be channelled as soon as possible,” he said.

Meanwhile, Zawawi said this year, Kesedar would focus on various programmes to provide better infrastructure, improve the economy and income as well as develop the human capital in rural communities.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank Ahmad Zahid for approving a large allocation for Kesedar,” he said. — Bernama