KUALA LUMPUR, March 16 — Transport Minister Anthony Loke has vowed that contractors do not need to cultivate a relationship with Cabinet members to be awarded contracts.

The DAP secretary-general said it is enough for those awarded contracts to carry out their services well or risk destroying their companies' reputation and chances of future opportunities.

“Under the Madani government, contractors do not need to know the minister, you only need to complete the job given to you on time and according to the specifications required,” he said.

He made his remark in a speech during the Pay As Use contract handover ceremony between the Railway Asset Corporation (RAC) and SMH Rail Sdn Bhd yesterday, which was shared with the media.

“If you don't do well and you don't deliver, don't expect that you will be given other opportunities,” he said.

“Whichever company that has government contracts, you need to do your job well.”

He said the performance of these companies will be monitored and they must meet their key performance index (KPI) when delivering the responsibilities given to them.

He said he did not know who is the owner of SMH Rail before attending the ceremony, but said the firm must do its job well.

“Make sure to deliver what we need, when you do your work well, we have locomotives, we have wagons, can carry cargo, good for KTMB, good for road users," he said, referring to Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad.

He said the government wants to encourage the use of trains for cargo to reduce heavy vehicles on the road and this can reduce road accidents.

“This is an early warning to SMH Rail to fulfil the responsibility given to you well, your company's performance will be monitored," he said.

Yesterday, state news agency Bernama quoted Loke saying 60 per cent of the 1,475 tenants of the RAC are Bumiputeras, and the Ministry of Transport agency focuses on empowering the majority group.