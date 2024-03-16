TANAH MERAH, March 16 — Umno President Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today stressed that it was not Umno that caused the collapse of the Muafakat Nasional (MN) alliance.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also deputy prime minister, said in light of this, it was better for Umno to remain with its partners in the Unity Government for now.

“I think for the time being, let us (Umno) work together with our allies in the Madani Government to uphold political strength and stability,” he told reporters after the ‘Santunan Kasih Ramadan’ programme at the Batang Merbau mosque here today.

He was responding to PAS’ call to revive cooperation between the two former MN allies.

Ahmad Zahid also said that the people can assess for themselves what was happening, adding: “Let politics be based on the democratic system with Islamic values as a priority.”

PAS spiritual leader Datuk Hashim Jasin had said recently that cooperation between the party and Umno could still be revived through MN.

MN is a political cooperation between Umno and PAS formed on Sept 14, 2019, following the ‘Himpunan Penyatuan Ummah’ (Ummah Unity Rally). — Bernama

