KUALA LUMPUR, March 16 — More than 10,000 units of Residensi Madani and Residensi Wilayah are targeted to be developed in Putrajaya, starting this year, and expected to be completed in 2027.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories), Dr Zaliha Mustafa, said that the development of both types of residency will benefit those with low and medium incomes to own affordable homes, priced below RM 300,000.

“This is one of the efforts to improve people’s living standards under the Usaha Jaya Insan Prgramme (PUJI) cluster, through the Lindung @ PUJI initiative.

“InsyaAllah, in Putrajaya, this project will be developed in several precincts, with a target of more than 10,000 units, which will start construction in 2024 and be completed in 2027,” she said, in a Facebook post today.

Dr Zaliha said this after holding a discussion on the issues, and the availability of developers to start the Residensi Madani and Residensi Wilayah housing projects, to be developed in Putrajaya.

PUJI is one of the initiatives to empower residents in the Federal Territories, which has been designed as an inclusive approach to dealing with socio-economic issues in the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur, Labuan and Putrajaya. — Bernama