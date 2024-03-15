KUALA LUMPUR, March 15 — The Malaysian Pharmacists Society (MPS) today urged the federal government to revisit discussions on the smoking and vaping generational end-game (GEG) provision which was recently discarded.

Following the revelation that MPs had met vaping lobbyists in the Parliament, its president Prof Amrahi Buang, said the government should consider the long-term benefits of such policies for the health and well-being of Malaysians.

“It is imperative that we adopt a transparent, evidence-based approach to policy making, where public health interests are safeguarded against industry manipulation,” he said in a statement.

MPS also urged the government to reconsider the decision made in 2023 to remove nicotine liquid from the Poisons List 1952.

“This move, which caused considerable concern among healthcare professionals, potentially undermines efforts to regulate substances that pose significant health risks.

“Reinstating nicotine liquid into the Poisons List would align with best practices in public health and ensure comprehensive control over harmful substances,” he said.

The MPS decided to raise its concern after it was revealed that vape and tobacco industry players met the MPs in the Parliament building, which Amrahi said affected the legislative process, particularly the removal of the GEG clause.

Amrahi expressed his disappointment over the matter, saying that it undermines efforts to protect public health and prevent future generations from the harmful effects of smoking and vaping.

On Thursday, during the Minister’s Question and Answer Time in Dewan Rakyat, Deputy Health Minister Lukanisman Awang Sauni disclosed that tobacco and vaping industry lobbyists had met with MPs, significantly impacting the legislative decision-making process.

In November, the Control of Smoking Products for Public Health Bill 2023 was tabled by the previous health minister Dr Zaliha Musafa for the first reading.

However, the Bill omitted the GEG policy that aimed to prohibit the sale and use of any form of smoking material including electronic cigarettes or vaping to individuals born on January 1, 2007.

Dr Zaliha’s predecessor Khairy Jamaluddin had then claimed that the GEG was dropped because of a strong lobby from tobacco companies in Malaysia, rather than legal arguments of the unconstitutionality in its implementation as has been attributed to Attorney General Datuk Ahmad Terrirudin Mohd Salleh.