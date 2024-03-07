CYBERJAYA, March 7 — The Ministry of Health (MOH) will engage in a collaborative sessions with shisha business associations to ensure compliance with regulations, preventing the provision of these services in prohibited areas, including dining establishments.

Deputy director-general of Health (Public Health), Datuk Dr. Norhayati Rusli, stated the ministry will also hold discussions with the Sepang Municipal Council to consider additional actions against shisha operators within its jurisdiction in an effort to regulate such activities.

MOH will also continue follow-up monitoring to ensure shisha operators understand and comply with the Control of Tobacco Product Regulations 2004 as a result of six violation notices issued to individuals smoking shisha in eateries during the Ops Tempat Makan in Selangor on March 5 and 6.

Dr. Norhayati highlighted that six establishments in Cyberjaya provide shisha services, with one remaining non-compliant despite receiving three violation notices.

“Continuous monitoring by the MOH is in progress to maintain control over shisha provision activities,” she declared during a media briefing following the operation conducted around Cyberjaya last night.

Dr. Norhayati emphasised that the enforcement operation aims to educate the public on the hazards of smoking. She urged individuals to quit smoking, highlighting the health risks and the need to prevent complications, especially for passive smokers — those in close proximity to smokers.

Addressing the question of whether the minimal fines contribute to continued smoking in dining places, she highlighted the necessity for the MOH to enhance educational sessions, targeting not just smokers but also family members and the community.

The objective is to foster an understanding that smoking, encompassing secondhand smoke, profoundly affects health, potentially resulting in complications to the lungs, heart, and kidneys.

Concerning individuals using e-cigarettes in restricted zones, Dr. Norhayati explained that they would receive notices, and samples of the e-cigarette liquid would undergo lab testing at the Chemist Department.

“If the test identifies tobacco-based nicotine in the liquid, penalties will be enforced under the Control of Tobacco Products Regulations 2004. We will persist with this sampling until the enforcement of the Control of Smoking Products for Public Health Act 2024,” she said.

In December of last year, the Dewan Negara passed the Control of Smoking Products for Public Health Bill 2023, which includes provisions prohibiting the sale and purchase of tobacco products, smoking ingredients, or tobacco substitutes, and any services related to smoking to minors.

It also witnessed the removal of provisions related to the generational end game clause, which involved the ban on the sale of tobacco products and cigarettes, and smoking prohibition for those born on Jan 1, 2007 onwards. — Bernama