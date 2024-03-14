KUALA LUMPUR, March 14 — Police have arrested 16 people and smashed the ‘Amundi’ investment scam syndicate which purportedly offered high returns within 48 hours.

Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) director Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf said the syndicate had been actively promoting its investment activities via social media using the name ‘Pelaburan Amundi (Asset Management) Sdn Bhd’.

“The suspects, comprising 14 men and two women, were rounded up in two operations in Johor and Sarawak on March 6 and 7.

“Police also seized 20 mobile phones, a laptop, three ATM cards and a sling bag,” he told a press conference here today.

Advertisement

He said the suspects, aged between 21 and 70, were workers of the company and owners of mule accounts used in the scam.

The syndicate offered four investment packages promising super high returns within 48 years, he added.

“The ‘Basic’ package promises a profit of RM8,500 with a RM600 capital while the ‘Premium’ package with RM900 capital promises returns of up to RM15,500,” he said.

Advertisement

Ramli said the ‘Crown’ package involved a RM1,800 investment and promised returns of RM35,500 while the ‘Superconquer’ package entailed a RM4,000 investment for purported profits of up to RM85,500.

He said that so far, 15 investigation papers had been opened against the fraudulent scheme, involving reported losses of RM166,331.74.

The cases are being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code. — Bernama