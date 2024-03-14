JELEBU, March 14 — A total of 27 new telecommunications infrastructures for Phase One of the National Digital Network (Jendela) Plan in Negeri Sembilan have been completed to address internet coverage issues, especially in rural areas.

Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said that all communication towers were built in stages by the appointed company, edotco Malaysia Sdn Bhd (edotco Malaysia), until the end of last year.

“Providing conducive broadband services is a priority in moving towards the digital era, especially in this state. This internet access can facilitate daily affairs of the people, enhance the socio-economic status of the local community, and strengthen investor confidence, particularly in the industrial sector, through digital economic development.

“Improvements in communication quality should also be enhanced from time to time, especially for residents in rural areas who require sustainable internet facilities, similar to those enjoyed by urban residents,” he said at the launching of the new telecommunication towers at Kampung Rambai Baris here today.

Aminuddin said the state’s Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) is among the top 10 proactive state agencies in realising the government’s aspiration through the Jendela Plan, which acts as the foundation for transitioning to better communication infrastructure, providing comprehensive and high-quality broadband service coverage.

“Furthermore, the implementation of this Jendela initiative is in line with the state government’s vision through the Negeri Sembilan Development Plan 2025 (RPNS 2025). The strategic collaboration for the implementation of Jendela Phase 1 does not end here and requires continuous commitment from all parties,” he said.

Aminuddin said that eight out of the 27 telecommunication towers are operational, while the remaining 19 towers are currently in the process of installing telecommunication equipment.

“According to the plan, the remaining 19 telecommunication towers will be fully operational by the end of this year, but the state government hopes to expedite this process by at least the middle or third quarter of this year.

“I would also like to express my gratitude to MCMC for obtaining 26 more new areas under the Jendela Plan initiative, especially rural areas. We will first assess these selected areas,” he said.

Meanwhile, state MCMC Coordination Division chief Bukhari Yahya said the eight telecommunication towers are located in Kampung Tarun, Seremban; Kampung Ulu Pondoi, Tampin; Taman Albury, Nilai; Kampung Sepam, Jelebu; Kilang Sawit Serting Hilir, Jempol; Kampung Jumbang, Kuala Pilah; Kampung Ayer Hitam, Port Dickson; and Kampung Rambai Baris, Jelebu.

Bukhari said that the achievement of Jendela in this state has recorded an impressive level with internet coverage reaching 98.35 per cent in populated areas, surpassing the national target of 97.07 per cent last year.

Meanwhile, edotco Group chief executive officer Adlan Tajudin said the company understood the importance of this project and hoped that these efforts could assist mobile network operators in expanding 4G coverage in rural areas, thereby benefiting users.

“We are delighted to have realised the government’s agenda in expanding digital connectivity for the people in this state. We are proud to be a strategic partner for this initiative and to offer expertise in providing infrastructure facilities,” he said. — Bernama