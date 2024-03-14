KUALA LUMPUR, March 14 — Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor’s application to include the government and the police as third parties in Lebanese jeweller Global Royalty Trading SAL’s suit against her will be heard on May 29.

Rosmah’s counsel Rajivan Nambiar said the hearing date was fixed by senior assistant registrar Norhaina Zulkifli during a case management today.

“The court also ordered the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) to file an affidavit-in-reply on behalf of the government and the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) before March 26.

“My client has to file an affidavit-in-reply by April 16. The hearing will be heard before High Court Judge Ong Chee Kwan,” said the counsel when contacted.

This is with regard to the international jeweller’s RM67.4 million, lawsuit against the wife of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

On March 29, last year Global Royalty filed a suit against Rosmah and claimed that she had lied by saying that 44 pieces of jewellery including diamond necklaces, bracelets, and tiaras sent to her by the company’s agent were seized by the Malaysian authorities for offences under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

According to the Beirut-based company, this was because only one of the 44 pieces of jewellery was kept by the police and the remaining 43 pieces were not in the custody of the authorities.

Global Royalty, as the plaintiff, also claimed that Rosmah had shifted the burden to the Malaysian government when in fact, the jewellery had gone missing.

In her application to initiate third-party proceedings against the police and the government, Rosmah reiterated that the pieces of jewellery in contention were not in her possession and had been seized by the authorities.

Rosmah, as a defendant, can initiate this against a third party, who is not part of the main suit, to claim contribution, indemnity or any remedy which is claimed by the Global Royalty. — Bernama