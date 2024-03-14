KOTA BARU, March 14 — The archway of the Imanul Fa’izin Mosque, also known as the Andalusia Mosque, situated in Jalan Pasir Puteh, Kampung Padang Kala, underwent detailed refinements to highlight its precise designs.

The mosque, renowned for its beauty, was constructed in 2020, drawing inspiration from the Sheikh Zayed Mosque in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Ibrahim Mat Sin, 68, the owner, expressed his desire for meticulous craftsmanship in every aspect of the mosque’s design, including its domes and pillars, to closely resemble the Sheikh Zayed Mosque’s exterior.

“When the mosque was completed, I noticed discrepancies in the sizes of the arches. I instructed the builder to ensure they matched precisely, adhering to the dimensions of the arches at the Sheikh Zayed Mosque.

“I requested changes if they didn’t match, which led to the builder having to knock down and repair multiple times,” he told Bernama recently.

Ibrahim ensured that the builder met the specified requirements for the open arches by providing them with images of the Sheikh Zayed Mosque, urging them to replicate its architectural design.

“I sent pictures of the arch designs from the Sheikh Zayed Mosque to ensure that the entrance of the Imanul Mosque closely mirrored its artistic essence. Any deviation would have resulted in significant cost overruns for me.

“Therefore, I supervised the builder’s progress daily through WhatsApp, as I reside in Kuala Lumpur while the builder is based in Kelantan,” explained the Andalusia Travel & Tours managing director.

He added that once the architectural design of the Imanul Mosque’s arch was nearly precise, he opened the mosque to the public.

“There was much anticipation for the mosque’s opening and it was finally unveiled during the first day of Ramadan this year to seek blessings during the holy month,” he said.

“On the first day of Ramadan, nearly 2,000 worshippers attended the first tarawih prayer at the mosque upon its opening,” he said.

The mosque, adorned with over 100 large and small domes specially sourced from Medan, Indonesia, has captivated the attention of visitors with its remarkable features.

“There are five grand domes and over 100 intricate smaller ones, meticulously crafted by skilled artisans and fiberglass boat makers from Besut, Terengganu.

“Additionally, the ornate carvings, such as tombstones surrounding the fence and mosque, were commissioned from renowned woodcarvers also hailing from Besut,” he said.

He added that the marble used in constructing the mosque was sourced from Turkey, Egypt, and Oman, while the carpet designs, resembling the Raudhah in the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, were acquired from a factory in Madinah.

“The construction of the mosque incurred a spending of over RM7 million” he said adding that the idea for its creation stemmed from his experiences visiting numerous mosques abroad, including those owned by Sultan Qaboos of Oman and the Blue Mosque in Turkey, which are highly admired. — Bernama