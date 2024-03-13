KUALA LUMPUR, March 13 — The National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (Finas) is currently amending the National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (Licensing) Regulations 1983 in an effort to safeguard the welfare of veteran industry practitioners.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said that the amendments include requiring the use of standard contracts for film producers and film production crew in the application for film-related activity licences.

“Among the protective aspects contained in the standard contract are the requirements for contributions to the Social Security Organisation (Socso), the Employees Provident Fund (EPF), life insurance coverage, and medical facilities,” he said.

He said this when winding up debate for the ministry on the motion of thanks for the royal address in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Fahmi said that the Ministry of Communications, through MyCreative Ventures (MyCV), continuously supports efforts to create market access and promote the works of local creative industry practitioners through various initiatives.

Among them is the implementation of the Kembara RIUH 2024 programme with an allocation of RM10 million, which serves as a platform to gather creative entrepreneurs and local artists encompassing 12 branches of the creative industry such as music, film, photography, animation, performing arts, and literature.

Fahmi said the Kembara RIUH 2024 programme aims to create at least 5,000 job opportunities and support 2,000 local creative entrepreneurs.

Advertisement

He said MyCV had organised a visual arts exhibition for 42 local indie visual artists not affiliated with any gallery to promote their artwork to the public in 2019.

“In an effort to support and promote the works of local practitioners, MyCV is preparing a catalogue of local artisanal artwork suitable for corporate and official gifts during my official visits abroad or when welcoming foreign delegations to Malaysia.

“I hope this proposal can be extended to all ministries,” he added. — Bernama