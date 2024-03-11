KOTA KINABALU, March 11 — Opposition parties in Sabah have been reminded not to engage in excessive politicking until it sabotages the state government’s efforts to bring development and overcome legacy issues.

Gagasan Rakyat Sabah (Gagasan Rakyat) information chief Datuk Nizam Abu Bakar Titingan said the GRS and Pakatan Harapan (PH) Plus-led state government would always focus on developing Sabah and boosting the state’s revenue and has also initiated efforts to tackle problems inherited from previous governments.

“The duty of a good opposition party is to give constructive criticism and not make allegations that the government isn’t taking any measures,” he said.

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor, who is also GRS chairman, denied on Saturday that his administration failed to administer and bring development to Sabah, as claimed by opposition leaders.

Advertisement

“The Sabah Maju Jaya (SMJ) 1.0 plan is the state’s progress and development masterplan for five years starting from 2021, encompassing all aspects including economy and upgrading basic facilities. Opposition leaders in Sabah cannot accept the fact that the GRS-PH Plus government is in line with the SMJ’s direction,” he said in a statement here today.

Nizam said the state government’s commitment to develop Sabah was clearly seen through the upgrading of the Kogopon water treatment plant in Papar and the Telibong II water treatment plant in Tuaran as well as the construction of the hydroelectric dam in Ulu Padas, Tenom, along with providing SMJ housing assistance and empowering human capital. — Bernama

Advertisement