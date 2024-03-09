KOTA KINABALU, March 9 — Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) chairman Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor has dismissed claims that the GRS and Pakatan Harapan (PH) Plus government (GRS PH Plus) led by him has been a letdown and failed to bring development to the state.

The Sabah Chief Minister said the opposition especially Warisan should look at Warisan’s performance during its two-year reign before accusing the GRS PH Plus government of being a failure.

He said the then Warisan government under Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal as the Chief Minister would not have been rejected by the people in the last state election if it had brought development to the state.

“I see in social media (Warisan) accusing GRS of being a failure, but I believe the people know the actual situation and can judge for themselves,” he said.

Hajiji said just within two years after GRS took over the state government, investors had flocked to the state and fully occupied the Sabah Oil and Gas Industrial Park (SOGIP) while the Kota Kinabalu Industrial Park (KKIP) is almost full.

“This is all for the people. We bring in investors to create job opportunities and I focus on the people. We have created thousands of jobs through the entry of investors. This is what we have done, not selling political stories.

“With the election approaching, everyone is criticising me as if they are angels,” he said in a statement after opening the Gagasan Rakyat Mini Carnival here today.

Hajiji said there were many problems like the water issue which were inherited from the previous government but he believed the current state government could resolve them. — Bernama