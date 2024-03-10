ALOR SETAR, March 10 — Two infrastructure projects in Langkawi, worth more than RM137 million, are expected to be completed on schedule in January next year.

According to the Works Ministry (KKR), the two projects are the construction of the staff quarters of the Ministry of Health Malaysia (MOH), worth RM88.775 million, and the construction of the Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Bohor Jaya, worth RM48.946 million.

“The construction of the MOH staff quarters is expected to be completed on January 25, 2025, and will contain three blocks, namely two 10-storey blocks, and one seven-storey block, with a total of 180 units.

“The staff quarters, when completed, will be equipped with a surau, a nursery and a multi-purpose hall, which will facilitate the placement of MOH staff in Langkawi, which is known for its expensive rental rate,” said the ministry in a statement today.

It also said that the SMK Bohor Jaya construction project, which started on July 21, 2022, is expected to be completed on January 29, 2025.

The project involves 30 classrooms, which can accommodate 900 students, and is equipped with facilities such as a school hall, sports court, football field, library, canteen and other facilities.

Meanwhile, the ministry, in the same statement, said that Deputy Works Minister, Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan, was on a one-day working visit to Langkawi today to review the progress of the two projects.

Ahmad also visited the newly completed Sungai Perangin Oriental Village Bridge, which replaced the old bridge and is now open to motorists.

The bridge project, which commenced on October 30, 2020, was fully completed on January 24 this year, costing RM 7.877 million, it said. — Bernama