KUALA LUMPUR, March 4 — The Home Ministry (KDN) and the Ministry of Human Resources (Kesuma) have been asked to allow the recruitment of foreign workers for the construction industry be managed entirely by Construction Labour Exchange Centre Berhad (CLAB).

Deputy Works Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan who proposed the matter said CLAB’s role would be to manage the interview process in source countries up to the provision of accommodation and wages to ensure the welfare of workers.

“If this cannot be done yet, I also have another option, which is that all projects under the government whether it is the construction of roads, buildings, bridges and slopes that are under Development Expenditure this year of RM90 billion, the workers under that sector are managed by CLAB.

“(This) so that we don’t have an excess of foreign workers and there is no forced labour issue,” he said at a press conference after officiating CLAB’s 20th anniversary celebration, here today.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, CLAB chief executive officer Abdul Rafik Abdul Rajis said CLAB is ready to fully manage the recruitment of foreign workers for the construction sector to reduce the issue of worker dumping in the industry.

“CLAB is also exploring several joint ventures on the provision of employee accommodation centres based in Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Johor, Penang and Negeri Sembilan.

“CLAB also conducts interviews and physical tests for foreign construction workers including lifting iron, cutting wood and also other fitness tests to ensure that the workers provided are according to the employer’s needs,” he said.

Advertisement

Abdul Rafik said among other programmes that CLAB has prepared are the Expatriate Programme, the Apprenticeship Programme with Akademi Binaan Malaysia (ABM) and a free job search platform for the construction industry at www.jobskillz.my.

CLAB was established in November 2003 by the Malaysian Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) to implement the decisions of the Cabinet Committee on Foreign Workers.

CLAB’s main role is as a facilitator to receive and administer a database of information related to foreign construction workers who have valid permits from companies that have completed projects and redistribute them to other construction companies that need workers. — Bernama