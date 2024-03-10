SHAH ALAM, March 10 — The Selangor Zakat Board (LZS) has allocated a total of RM31.9 million for Ramadan and Syawal assistance this year, to be distributed to 68,311 hardcore poor, poor and Muslim converts in Selangor.

LZS chief operating officer Ahmad Fadhil Hassan said that the funds include RM11.6 million for 23,578 hardcore poor families; RM18.6 million for 39,936 poor families, and RM1.7 million for 4,797 asnaf Muslim converts.

“Each recipient will receive between RM300 and RM1,000, depending on the size of the family.

“The distribution of aid has started today, either through bank transfers or cash vouchers and cash handouts.

“Recipients can check their assistance status online at ezo.zakatselangor.com.my,” he told reporters after the symbolic 2024 LZS Ramadan and Aidilfitri Aid today.

Ahmad Fadhil said that Petaling district received the highest zakat allocation, of RM6.2 million for 3,045 recipients, this year, followed by Klang (RM5.5 million) and Hulu Langat (RM4.7 million).

In conjunction with Ramadan, a total of 18 LZS branches statewide will be open seven days a week during Ramadan, including Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays, he said.

Opening hours on weekdays will be from 8.30am to 4.30pm while operating hours for LZS branches are from 9am to 3pm on Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays, Ahmad Fadhil said.

“From the 1st to the 7th day of Ramadan, the first 10 depositors who visit LZS branches will have the opportunity to get exclusive souvenirs when they participate in the ‘Wheel of Barakah’.

“Not only that, every Saturday and Sunday during Ramadan month, the first five depositors to visit LZS branches will also receive exclusive souvenirs as part of the ‘Weekend Payment Encouragement Campaign’,” he said. — Bernama