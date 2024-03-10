KUCHING, March 10 — The culture, arts and heritage of ethnic groups in Sarawak need to be passed down to the younger generation to maintain their respective cultural identities, said Deputy Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Datuk Snowdan Lawan.

He asserted that the older generation in the respective ethnic groups need to play their role in realising and maintaining their culture and heritage so that it can be passed down to the younger ones.

“In Sarawak, we have 34 ethnic groups, and Orang Ulu is among them. The older generation need to play a vital role in realising our heritage and culture especially to the youths.

“For example, in the art of dance, each ethnic group has its own traditional dances, musical instruments, handicrafts — we should teach our children all these things so that the culture and heritage would not cease to exist,” he added.

He said this when officiating the inaugural ‘Malam Perpaduan Etnik Orang Ulu Sarawak’ held at Dayak Bidayuh National Association (DBNA) hall in Jalan Ong Tiang Swee here last night.

The event was organised by Pertubuhan Warisan Kebudayaan Orang Ulu Sarawak (Pewakous).

Adding on, Snowdan also called on Sarawakian students pursuing their studies in Peninsular Malaysia or abroad to don their respective ethnic groups’ traditional attires to showcase their cultural identities.

“If you’re from Sarawak, whether you’re Bidayuh, Iban, Orang Ulu, Chinese, Malay, or Melanau; bring your traditional attire to your universities,” he said.

At the event, Snowdan pledged a sum of RM30,000 to Pewakous while Opar assemblyman Billy Sujang, who was also at the event, pledged RM10,000 to support the association in promoting the Orang Ulu culture and heritage.

Also present were Pewakous patron Datin Seri Hau Ngo. — The Borneo Post