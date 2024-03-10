MELAKA, March 10 — The Melaka Islamic Religious Department (JAIM) has identified more than 10 locations as “hotspots” for the black plastic bag gang (those who skip fasting during Ramadan) throughout the state.

State Education, Higher Education and Religious Affairs Committee chairman Datuk Rahmad Mariman said therefore, frequent monitoring and inspections will be carried out in the locations under the operation codenamed Op Cegah Jenayah Shariah.

“This enforcement action is carried out under Section 49 of the Melaka State Syariah Offences Enactment 1991 for selling food and eating during the month of Ramadan.

“Through the operation, JAIM enforcement personnel will detain Muslims found eating in public and take action against traders involved in selling food to them,” he told reporters after the launch of the state-level Ihya Ramadan 2024 programme here today.

Advertisement

Rahmad urged those with information about the “black plastic gang” activities or locations to channel it to JAIM to facilitate enforcement actions.

He said that during Op Cegah Jenayah Shariah in Ramadan last year, 96 people were arrested for skipping fasting, compared to 41 in 2022. — Bernama

Advertisement