JULAU, March 10 — Julau MP Datuk Larry Sng Wei Shien has plans to take various approaches for the growth of economic development in Julau.

According to Sng, handicrafts nowadays are increasingly popular and have a relatively high market and demand, both domestically and internationally.

“Our party has plans for the community in this area, especially for the housewives or women. We have planned to organise several handicraft courses in this area to strengthen the handicraft industry for this target group.

“This programme will cover various aspects and marketing techniques for that products through the use of modern technology,” said Sng to reporters during the oil palm planting and management course on Thursday.

Therefore, he said mastery in both production and marketing must be mastered by this group to assist in earning a decent income in this field.

“Based on this plan, we will try to find teachers or speakers who are qualified to share knowledge with this group. In addition, recently, we have organised several courses related to Palm Oil Planting and Management Courses.

“This programme has been successful and a total of 60 oil palm farmers from the Pakan and Julau areas have participated,” said Sng.

Additionally, he said a total of 5 pepper farmers from Julau will be sent to visit Vietnam through the initiative of the Julau parliamentary service centre to gain knowledge related to the pepper industry. — The Borneo Post