PAPAR, March 10 — The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) will expand the implementation of the Rahmah Sales Programme during Ramadan, covering 450 planned locations nationwide.

Its minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali said this noble effort aims to reduce the cost of living for the people and enable them to buy essentials at lower prices, especially during Ramadan.

He said the Ramadan programme provides daily necessities at a discount of 10 to 30 per cent compared to the original retail price.

“Besides the sale of dry goods, the Ramadan programme will also include the sale of other daily necessities such as chicken, beef, fish and assorted seafood, rice and chicken eggs.

“Items needed to make kuih-muih in preparation for Aidilfitri will also be sold. The programme will be launched in Putrajaya and will start immediately on the first day of Ramadan,” he said at the opening of the programme in Kinarut.

Armizan said his ministry is also working with the Malaysian Fisheries Development Authority (LKIM) and the Federal Agricultural Marketing Board (FAMA) to stock up on produce, especially wet goods, which are sold cheaply.

He said at least two series of sales programme will be conducted in each parliamentary constituency throughout the country for people to visit at their respective locations.

In Sabah, he said a total of 50 Ramadan sales programme will be conducted in all 25 parliamentary constituencies in the state.

Further information about the implementation of Ramadan sales programme can be obtained through the KPDN portal at https://www.kpdn.gov.my/ms/jualan-rahmah.

In addition to this, KPDN will also conduct a Ramadan Bazaar Programme, with details to be announced later. — Bernama