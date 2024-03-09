KUALA LUMPUR, March 9 — Police raided 10 massage parlours in Bukit Bintang and arrested 81 individuals believed to be involved in immoral activities yesterday.

Bukit Aman’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) said the raid, which started at 3pm and continued until midnight, targeted reflexology massage premises involving foreign nationals.

“CID detained 48 foreign women and 21 foreign men as well as two local women believed to be working as masseuses and ten managers or premises caretakers.

“All of the premises were found to have committed offences by hiring foreign women and men without valid permits, seen standing in front of the premises offering massage services to the public and foreign tourists,” he said when contacted today.

He said eight massage premises were operating without valid business licences.

Police also seized cash amounting to RM3,979, closed-circuit television (CCTV) recordings and WiFi modems, among other things.

All those detained are being investigated under the Immigration Act and Section 3(1) of the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur Licensing of Trades, Businesses, and Industries By-Laws 2016. — Bernama