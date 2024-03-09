BERLIN, March 9 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will make his maiden visit to Germany from March 10 to 15.

Wisma Putra said in a statement today that he will be accompanied by Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz and Minister of Entrepreneur and Cooperatives Development Datuk Ewon Benedick.

During the official visit, the Prime Minister will hold a bilateral meeting with his German counterpart, Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Wisma Putra said the two leaders are expected to discuss the progress of Malaysia-Germany relations, particularly economic cooperation, education, environment and sustainability, as well as exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The Prime Minister will also pay a courtesy call on President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

While in Berlin, the Prime Minister will have a speaking engagement at Körber Foundation, a non-profit organisation focusing on social and political issues, and deliver a keynote address at the SME Future Day 2024 hosted by the German Association of Small and Medium-sized Businesses (Bundesverband mittelständische Wirtschaft — BVMW).

The Prime Minister is also scheduled to meet captains of industry and potential investors from Europe, participate in an interview with a reputable local media organisation and attend an iftar with members of the Malaysian diaspora in the country.

Anwar will also visit Hamburg to attend the 101st East Asia Friendship Dinner (Ostasiatisches Liebesmahl) hosted by the German Asia-Pacific Business Association, where he is scheduled to deliver an address.

He is also expected to grant an exclusive interview to the German Press Agency.

According to Wisma Putra, the visit is expected to further solidify the longstanding relations and multifaceted cooperation between Putrajaya and Berlin.

Germany has been Malaysia’s largest trading partner among European Union member countries since 2000, while Malaysia is the largest trading partner for Germany among Asean member states.

In 2023, Malaysia’s total trade with Germany increased by 5.9 per cent to RM63.45 billion (US$13.90 billion) as compared to RM59.87 billion (US$13.62 billion) in 2022. — Bernama