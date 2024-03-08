KUANTAN, March 8 — Pahang does not impede any private landowners with mineral resources such as gold and iron ore from engaging in mining activities but they must still comply with state government conditions and obtain its approval, stated Menteri Besar, Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail.

To pursue such ventures, landowners must submit applications to relevant agencies under the Small Miner Scheme (SPK) to obtain licences for the lawful extraction of these resources, he said.

“Some citizens previously believed that if they owned land with subterranean mineral deposits, it was their inherent right. However, the State Mineral Enactment explicitly states that all resources, including those underground, belong to the government,” clarified Wan Rosdy.

“Applicants can go to the Land and Mines Office or the Pahang Mining Corporation to submit their applications. If there is indeed gold, for example, we will grant approval with specific conditions,” he explained to the media.

He was speaking after the inauguration of the Pahang Mineral Academy of Malaysia (AMMP) and the PRISMM 2024 programme: Pahang Revitalising Initiative For Sustainable Management of Mineral Industry 2024, here today.

Wan Rosdy emphasised that the SPK, characterised as a win-win situation, was established to assist landowners in obtaining legitimate income from mining activities, while ensuring the prevention of state revenue loss due to illegal mining.

“We aim to eliminate illegal mining, even though it is somewhat challenging. But it is possible. (That’s why) we legalise it with proper authorisation. Before the SPK scheme, the prices for the mined products were significantly lower due to many middlemen. Sometimes, when it was illegal, they purchased at arbitrary prices,” he explained.

“Government control over mining allows for systematic and reasonable pricing, aligning with market rates. This, in turn, benefits landowners, ensuring they receive fair compensation for their resources,” he added.

Since the inception of SPK in 2022, 56 licenses have been issued to SPK entrepreneurs in Mukim Kechau, Lipis, with the state government generating approximately RM 2.383 million in revenue from these operations to date.

Regarding the establishment of the Mineral Academy of Malaysia Pahang, the first of its kind in the country, Wan Rosdy expressed confidence that it would serve as a primary hub for enhancing specialised skills training, particularly for workers in the mineral industry.

Wan Rosdy also expressed the desire for relevant agencies such as PMC, the Department of Minerals and Geosciences, and the Land and Mines Office to collaborate with AMMP.

“This collaboration could design a mandatory course as a policy or system in licensing and renewal processes within the mining and quarrying industry,” he elaborated.

“AMMP will fully function as a holistic capacity-building centre for the mineral industry in Pahang and Malaysia as a whole,” he stated. — Bernama