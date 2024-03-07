IPOH, March 7 — It is crucial for stakeholders to ensure that women have unhindered access to proper healthcare through the deliverance of essential information and education, and empowering them to make well-informed decisions about their health.

Raja Permaisuri of Perak Tuanku Zara Salim outlined that in the realm of medicine, there are two crucial dimensions concerning women: those actively contributing to the healthcare system, dedicating their skills, time, and passion to healing; and those relying on the healthcare system for their own well-being and that of their loved ones.

While acknowledging that the first aspect is often the primary focus in discussions on this topic, she opted to underscore the second facet, which involved acknowledging that, due to factors such as poverty, limited access, or the repercussions of societal challenges, some women have unfortunately ‘fallen out of the system,’ leaving them with nowhere to turn.

“It is vital that we (also) include and empower the women who rely on the healthcare system, often bearing the weight of illness, caregiving responsibilities, and navigating complex medical journeys.

“Their voices and experiences are equally important in shaping the inclusivity and effectiveness of our healthcare systems. The theme ‘Inspire Inclusion’ must include both ideas,” she said during her speech at the Women In Medicine Symposium 2024, here today.

Her Royal Highness said the efforts must encompass the availability of early screening and detection for preventable diseases, particularly for women in remote regions in the country.

Furthermore, it also includes extending the reach to those who require attention, sometimes due to decisions that have led them down difficult paths, she said.

“Teenage pregnancies, for instance, is a prime example, and I am pleased to see this issue being addressed within this forum. No one should be condemned or defined by a single mistake in their life,” she emphasised.

Tuanku Zara also noted that the success and importance of women within the healthcare system cannot be overstated.

“As we gather here today, we are not blind to the pressing challenges facing our healthcare system. The Ministry of Health in its Strategic Framework Of The Medical Program 2021-2025 has identified unmet human resource needs with increasing workload and capacity as one of the primary challenges to be addressed.

“Hospitals are understaffed, underfunded, overcrowded, impacting the quality of healthcare provided for patients.

“It is therefore not surprising that a 2018 survey of 2,600 mothers across Malaysia, Singapore and the Philippines found that 75 per cent quit their jobs due to lack of flexibility on issues such as lactation room and unavailability of child day care,” she elaborated, adding that the statistics highlight the urgent need to address the challenges faced by women in medicine.

Therefore, stakeholders must embrace the challenge of tackling the array of issues and obstacles faced by women, from ensuring access to quality care to addressing disparities in healthcare delivery, all of which necessitate collaborative solutions.

“Whether it be balancing work and personal life or navigating the complexities of the system, these challenges are part of the journey,” she said.

The Women In Medicine Symposium 2024 is organised by the Malaysian Medical Association, Perak in conjunction with International Women’s Day.

The one-day symposium featured presentations from health experts, including Dr. Azizan Abdul Aziz, MMA president, who discussed “Healthcare in Malaysia — Issues, Challenges & Differing Perspectives”, and Prof. Dr. Shatriah Ismail, president of the Ophthalmologists Academy of Medicine of Malaya, who presented a paper on “Challenges in Current Pursuit of Specialist and Subspecialty Training”. — Bernama