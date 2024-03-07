KUCHING, March 7 — A former Sarawak Social Welfare Department (JKM) administrative assistant was charged in the Sessions Court today with 31 counts of money laundering and three counts of breach of trust totalling RM15 million.

Mohd Zairull Arzuan Mohd Shamsuddin Ja’afar @ Ang Chui Thong, pleaded not guilty to all the charges read against him before four judges at four separate Sessions Courts here.

Three charges of breach of trust and four charges of money laundering were read out before Judge Iris Awen Jon, while nine charges of money laundering each were brought before Judge Afidah Abdul Rahman, Judge Musli Ab Hamid and Judge Saiful Bahari Adzmi.

For the money laundering offences, Mohd Zairull Arzuan was charged under Section 4(1) of the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Act (AMLATFPUAA) 2001.

The accused was alleged to have engaged in suspicious transactions from 2020 until 2022 with a total of RM4.7 million deposited into his personal account.

Meanwhile, the accused was charged under Section 409 of the Penal Code for breach of trust related to the salaries of Sarawak JKM employees involving RM10.2 million.

The offence was allegedly committed from 2019 until 2021.

The court granted bail to Mohd Zairull Arzuan at RM285,000 for all charges, with two sureties and set May 10 for case re-mention. — Bernama