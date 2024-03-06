KUALA LUMPUR, March 6 — Issues related to the utilisation of solar technology in Malaysia, the new salary rate for police and the effectiveness of Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) in detecting and recovering assets or money obtained through deceitful methods will be among the focus of the Dewan Rakyat sitting today.

According to the Order Paper on the Parliament’s website, Young Syefura Othman (PH-Bentong) will ask the Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation about the current status of solar technology utilisation in Malaysia, especially for domestic use, during the oral question and answer session.

She will also inquire about the government’s measures to lower the price of solar installation for people who cannot afford it and the number of companies offering zero capital cost subscription models for residential properties.

Datuk Awang Hashim (PN-Pendang) will ask the Minister of Home Affairs about the government’s readiness to consider revising the salary rate for police, as the present rate is not competitive under the current economic situation and does not commensurate with their responsibilities and roles in maintaining public security.

Advertisement

Also listed is a question from Datuk Seri Sh Mohmed Puzi Sh Ali (BN-Pekan) to the Minister of Finance regarding BNM’s effectiveness in detecting and recovering assets or money cheated through deceitful means such as investment fraud, Ponzi schemes and online scams.

Meanwhile, Nurul Amin Hamid (PN-Padang Terap) will ask the Minister of Education to outline the ministry’s action following Malaysia’s declined performance in the Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) 2022 by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

After the session, the sitting will continue with the debate on the Motion of Thanks for the Royal Address.

Advertisement

According to the calendar on Parliament’s website, the current Dewan Rakyat sitting will last for 19 days, with the debate on the Royal Address by Members of Parliament from Feb 27 to March 7, followed by responses from the relevant ministries for four days beginning March 11.

The tabling and debates on Bills and other government matters will be held from March 18 to 27. — Bernama