SINGAPORE, March 6 — The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has recalled the Chewly Cashew Nut Cookies from Malaysia after peanut which was not declared on the food packaging was detected in the product.

The agency said as peanut is an allergen which could result in allergic reaction in individuals who are sensitive to it, SFA has directed the importer, Ja Lan Tiong Pte Ltd, to recall the affected batch of the implicated products.

“The recall is ongoing. Under Singapore’s Food Regulations, food products containing ingredients that are known to cause hypersensitivity must be declared on food packaging labels to protect consumers with food allergies,” it said in a statement, Wednesday.

All ingredients in prepacked food should also be specified on the product label in descending order of the proportions by weight in which they are present, SFA added.

The agency advised those who are intolerant of or allergic to peanut and have consumed the implicated product should seek medical advice if they have concerns about their health. — Bernama

