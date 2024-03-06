SHAH ALAM, March 6 — An excavator driver was killed after being crushed in a landslide at a mine in Jalan Sungai Kelambu, Banting, near here today.

The 38-year-old victim from Tanjong Karang died at the scene after being buried up to his chest.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department Assistant Director of Operations, Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar said a team of firefighters from the Banting Fire and Rescue Station were dispatched to the scene after receiving an emergency call at 12.34pm.

He said further examination found a man buried up to his chest in the landslide at the mine.

“The victim was successfully extracted by firefighters within 15 minutes,” he said in a statement.

Ahmad Mukhlis said the victim was later confirmed dead by Ministry of Health (KKM) personnel before being handed over to the police for further action. — Bernama

