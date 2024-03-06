CANBERRA, March 6 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s one-day official visit to this capital city of Australia beginning tomorrow (March 7) underscores Malaysia’s commitment to further foster international partnership and drive economic development.

Anwar, who is also the finance minister, is currently on a four-day official visit to Melbourne in conjunction with the second Malaysia-Australia Annual Leaders’ Meeting (2nd ALM) on March 4 and the Asean-Australia Special Summit, hosted by Australia from March 5-6, 2024, to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Asean-Australia dialogue relations.

These back-to-back official visits were at the invitation of Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

As part of his official visit to Canberra, Anwar is expected to deliver a public lecture at the Australian National University (ANU) under the invitation of the Distinguished Honourary Professor at the ANU, Professor the Honourable Gareth Evans.

This lecture presents a significant opportunity for the Prime Minister to share insights on Malaysia’s economic policies, financial strategies, and perspectives on regional and global economic trends.

It also emphasises the importance of academic exchange and intellectual discourse in fostering mutual understanding and cooperation between Malaysia and Australia.

ANU, being one of Australia’s leading research universities, provides a prestigious platform for Anwar to engage with academics, students, policymakers, and members of the public on matters of economic significance.

Later, the Prime Minister will pay a courtesy call on His Excellency General David Hurley, Governor-General of the Commonwealth of Australia, at the Government House, Canberra.

This meeting provides an opportunity for both leaders to reaffirm the enduring friendship between Malaysia and Australia and explore avenues for further collaboration across different sectors.

Australia is a close and important partner for Malaysia and both sides have deep cooperation in various sectors that include education, trade and investment, defence, cybersecurity as well as science and technology.

Strengthening bilateral ties between these two nations is not only strategically significant but also holds immense potential for economic growth, cultural exchange and regional stability.

Both countries recognise the value of collaboration in addressing shared challenges and seizing opportunities for advancement in an increasingly interconnected world.

In 2023, Malaysia and Australia’s bilateral trade stood at US$18.57 billion (RM84.64 billion), solidifying Australia as Malaysia’s 10th largest trading partner.

As of December last year, Australia had approved investments in Malaysia involving 582 projects, with realised investments involving 366 projects.

Overall, Anwar’s maiden official visit to Australia since assuming leadership in Putrajaya represents a significant step in strengthening the bilateral relationship between the two countries and advancing shared goals of prosperity, stability, and mutual understanding.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to depart for Malaysia tomorrow evening. — Bernama