KUALA LUMPUR, March 6 — The Shariah lower courts’ fast track process will be expanded to Putrajaya, as part of efforts to expedite the resolution of outstanding cases, and provide the best service to the community.

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs), Senator Dr Zulkifli Hasan, said that the resolution of 97.56 per cent of cases in the fast track chamber of the Shariah court was an outstanding achievement.

“The Federal Territories Shariah courts do not work in isolation, they always engage agencies and look for room to improve the services so that they are always efficient and remain relevant at all times,” he said, when officiating the launch of the 50th Anniversary of the Federal Territories Shariah Courts (MSWP), here today.

He said that, in line with the value of creativity in the Malaysia Madani policy, MSWP needs to work on ideas and brainstorm, to produce service innovations which can have a significant impact on the public.

“Prompt and fair enforcement of justice for disputing parties, through court decisions and orders, should always be a priority.

“We do not deny that the provisions of the law, especially the procedural law, are binding, but there is room for discretion, as long as the objective of justice according to Islamic laws remains preserved,” he said.

The MSWP was created in line with the establishment of the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur, on February 1, 1974. At that time, they were called the Courts of Chief Kadi and the Courts of Kadi. — Bernama