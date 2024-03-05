KUCHING, March 5 — The federal Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (Motac) and the Sarawak government should jointly look into reviving Borneo Highlands Resort in Padawan, suggested Datuk Willie Mongin.

The Puncak Borneo MP said there is great potential to the resort, which has been closed down.

“I call for the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture to collaborate with the Sarawak government to redevelop Borneo Highlands Resort.

“This place has great potential, but it needs strategic and effective leadership, marketing and management,” he said when debating on the Motion of Thanks for the Royal Address at the Dewan Rakyat in Kuala Lumpur yesterday.

Borneo Highlands Resorts closed down during the Covid-19 pandemic and has remained closed ever since.

Deputy Minister of state Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sebastian Ting at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting last year said the Sarawak government was looking into ways to redevelop the Borneo Highlands Resort into an integrated resort equipped with facilities such as wellness hubs, event halls, entertainment outlets, and a variety of dining and retail outlets to boost the area as a favoured destination.

He also said that the government would conduct a feasibility study to explore the strength and potentials in enhancing Sarawak’s tourism capacity and visibility through an integrated resort capitalising on the state’s unique and natural surroundings. — The Borneo Post

