KUALA LUMPUR, March 4 — Police have opened an investigation paper against Chegu Bard, whose real name is Badrul Hisham Shaharin, regarding his alleged inflammatory remarks about the car gift from His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said that an investigation paper under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act 1948 has also been opened against Muhammad Zahid Md Arip, who is the former political secretary to Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, for the same allegation.

“We are completing this investigation paper and both individuals will be called to provide statements in the soon,” he said when met by reporters here today.

He was met after attending the duties handover ceremony of the new Director of the Narcotics Crime Investigation Department of Bukit Aman, Datuk Khaw Kok Chin, from Datuk Seri Mohd Kamarudin Md Din, as well as the new Director of the Department of Internal Security and Public Order, Mohd Kamarudin, from Datuk Seri Hazani Ghazali here today.

Regarding the red notice against the son-in-law of former Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, Datuk Seri Muhammad Adlan Berhan, Razarudin said that they had provided additional information as requested by Interpol.

“Now, the police are only awaiting further feedback from Interpol regarding the red notice,” he said.

Regarding the use of body cameras by police officers on duty, he said that they expect to receive the equipment by October.

“It is hoped that with the receipt of these 7,648 body cameras, we can at least avoid allegations against the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and make our personnel more accountable,” he said. — Bernama