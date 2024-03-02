KUALA LUMPUR, March 2 — PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang’s claims about Islam’s position in Malaysia that drew direct reprimand from the Sultan of Selangor is not representative of the Islamist party’s views, its information chief said.

Local daily Sinar Harian reported PAS information chief Ahmad Fadhli Shaari as saying, “Tuan Guru’s (Abdul Hadi) statement is personal in nature.”

Ahmad Fadhli was also quoted telling Sinar Harian that the media should seek a response from Hadi or the PAS president’s office on the matter.

“I consider that statement (issued by Abdul Hadi) as not reflecting PAS’s views as a whole.

Advertisement

“So, PAS cannot give any further comments,” he was quoted saying.

Sinar Harian also reported Selangor PAS youth chief Mohamed Sukri Omar as saying that the party is unable to comment further and that Hadi’s statement may have its own meaning.

“So, we leave it to the wisdom of the PAS president to give a response to the Selangor Sultan’s decree,” he was quoted saying.

Advertisement

Local daily Berita Harian yesterday reported Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain as saying that the police have launched investigations against Hadi over his February 20 statement under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act 1948 and the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

“However, Abdul Hadi’s statement has yet to be recorded so far as he is still unwell,” Razarudin was quoted as telling Berita Harian.

Based on news reports later in the day yesterday, Hadi’s health was said to be improving.

Local daily Harian Metro reported that Hadi was able to continue his weekly routine of delivering a sermon every Friday morning at the Masjid Rusila in Marang, Terengganu, and said he had delivered his sermon yesterday for almost one hour.

Harian Metro cited Hadi’s press secretary Abdul Malik Ab Razak as saying that Hadi’s health was improving after receiving follow-up treatment at the hospital a few days ago, while news portal Astro Awani cited Hadi’s political secretary Mohd Syahir Che Sulaiman as also confirming Hadi’s gradually improving health.

On Monday, Hadi had been absent from the opening of the First Meeting of the Third Session of the 15th Parliament when the Yang di-Pertuan Agong delivered his inaugural royal address, with Mohd Syahir reported on that day saying that Hadi’s sick leave certificate had been given to the Dewan Rakyat speaker and that Hadi was still in recovery and still has several follow-up treatments in a hospital in Terengganu.

On Thursday, the Selangor Royal Office confirmed Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah had sent a February 27 letter to Hadi — via the state ruler’s private secretary — through Selangor PAS chief Datuk Ab. Halim Tamuri.

Among other things in his letter censuring Hadi’s February 20 statement, the Selangor Sultan described Hadi’s “cynical” remarks as ill-mannered and inappropriate, and had asked Ab. Halim to channel his advice to Hadi to be more careful in the future to not repeat the act of insulting Malay Rulers through his remarks that could divide Muslims in Malaysia.

In the same letter, the Selangor Sultan also decreed that all politicians and political leaders must not manipulate Islam and smear the sanctity of Islam for the political interests of their parties.

Ab Halim had reportedly on Thursday confirmed to the media that he had received the Selangor palace’s February 27 letter directed at Hadi, but had declined to comment further.