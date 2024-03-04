KUALA LUMPUR, March 4 — Three Bangladeshi men were killed after they were hit by a commuter train on the KTM Puncak Utama Jade Hill tracks yesterday.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (JPBM) director Wan Md Razali Wan Ismail said they were alerted to the incident at 10.53pm.

He said a fire engine with five personnel from the Kajang station was dispatched to the scene following the emergency call.

“The victims, in their 30s to 40s, were not trapped under the train but flung to the side of the tracks. They were pronounced dead by a medical team from the Health Ministry,” he said in a statement today.

He said the case has been handed over to the police for further action. — Bernama

