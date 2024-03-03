KEPALA BATAS, May 3 — About 20 houses in Penaga here were damaged in a storm yesterday, with some of the roofs blown away.

Dozens of trees were uprooted in the 7pm incident and some crashed onto the houses of villagers.

However, Barisan Nasional Penaga constituency coordinating officer Mohd Naim Salleh said no casualties were reported.

“At least 20 houses were damaged in the storm, with 10 having their roofs blown away.

“No one was injured and no residents were evacuated to temporary relief centres because most of them are now staying with relatives,” he told Bernama when contacted today.

Mohd Naim, who is also Kepala Batas Umno division information chief, said Umno had extended cash aid to the victims.

He thanked the police, the Fire and Rescue Department and Tenaga Nasional Berhad for clearing the uprooted trees and fallen poles which blocked several main roads.

A victim, Safarina Rasli, in her 30s, said her parents’ house was badly damaged and she is thankful that they were not hurt.

“Suddenly, a strong wind blew and lifted the roof of our house in the kitchen and the front part of the house. Luckily, it’s a two-storey house, so we took shelter in the living room because we were afraid to go outside,” she said.

She said water entered the house because the storm was followed by heavy rains.

Another resident, Norida Aziz, 40, said the roof of her house in the kitchen was also blown away while parts of the roof truss broke.

“I hope the roof can be replaced soon because if not, my family and I are worried it will continue to deteriorate ... the house will be flooded if it rains,” she said.

Seberang Perai Utara district police chief ACP Mohd Asri Shafie said police had received 10 reports from victims of the storm. — Bernama