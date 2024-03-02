KUALA LUMPUR, March 2 — Norway’s King Harald had a temporary pacemaker implanted today at a hospital in Malaysia after falling ill while on holiday there, the Norwegian royal household said.

“The pacemaker was implanted due to a low heart rate. The decision was made earlier today, and the procedure was successful,” the palace said in a statement, adding that he is doing well under the circumstances but still requires rest.

The procedure should make the journey home safer, likely in a couple of days, it said.

A vehicle with a diplomatic license plate drives out from Sultanah Maliha Hospital, where Norway's King Harald V has been admitted with an infection in Langkawi March 1, 2024. — AFP pic

The 87-year-old monarch was on a private holiday in the South-east Asian country when he fell ill with an infection earlier this week.

King Harald has been Norway’s ceremonial head of state since 1991 and is Europe’s oldest living monarch. He has repeatedly been hospitalised with infections in recent years, and has also undergone heart surgery. — Reuters

A Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) Boeing 737-700 aircraft is seen parked at Langkawi International Airport March 2, 2024, ahead of the expected departure of Norway's King Harald V who has been hospitalised on the island. — AFP pic

